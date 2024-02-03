Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $78.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NTRA. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.34. Natera has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Natera will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 22,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $1,509,092.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,853.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Natera news, Director James Healy sold 644,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $37,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,365. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 22,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $1,509,092.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,853.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 712,243 shares of company stock valued at $42,216,052 over the last three months. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Natera by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 21,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Natera by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,330,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Natera by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Natera by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

