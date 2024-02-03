Stifel Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Montage Gold (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stifel Canada in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MAU. Raymond James lowered their price target on Montage Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Montage Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MAU

Montage Gold Stock Performance

MAU opened at C$0.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.08. Montage Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.51 and a 52 week high of C$0.79.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Montage Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Montage Gold

(Get Free Report)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.