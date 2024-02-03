StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Performance
Athersys stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.
Athersys Company Profile
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
