StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Performance

Athersys stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys

Athersys Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Athersys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Athersys by 604.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Athersys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Athersys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Athersys by 438.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

