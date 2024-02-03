StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $2.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva in the first quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ObsEva by 8.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 126,812 shares during the period. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

