StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of OGEN opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $7.74.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oragenics by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

