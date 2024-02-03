StockNews.com Downgrades Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,124.72% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

