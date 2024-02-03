StockNews.com Downgrades Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Bausch Health Companies Price Performance
Shares of BHC stock opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,124.72% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.
