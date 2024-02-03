StockNews.com Downgrades Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) to Sell

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE PK opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -56.37, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $17.37.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. On average, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

