StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

NS stock opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.70. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 131.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.2% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 33,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 39,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.2% during the third quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 643,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after buying an additional 160,270 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

