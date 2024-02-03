StockNews.com Lowers eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Get eBay alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on eBay

eBay Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. eBay has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,611,240 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $72,006,000 after buying an additional 480,156 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in eBay by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 389,141 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 29.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 738,439 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,987,000 after buying an additional 166,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.