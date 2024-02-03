StockNews.com Lowers PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PHM. UBS Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PHM

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $105.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.61.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 3,463.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.