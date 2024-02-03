StockNews.com Lowers Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RYN. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

RYN opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 22.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 12.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

