StockNews.com Lowers Realty Income (NYSE:O) to Sell

O has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.91.

Shares of O opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $67.89.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 233.33%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

