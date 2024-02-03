StockNews.com Upgrades LendingClub (NYSE:LC) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LC. Compass Point lowered their price objective on LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,527 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in LendingClub by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,177,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,481,000 after acquiring an additional 432,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,271,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,645,000 after acquiring an additional 349,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LendingClub by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,411,000 after acquiring an additional 505,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in LendingClub by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,709,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,418,000 after acquiring an additional 278,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

