Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REM. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 1,211.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after buying an additional 289,880 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period.

REM opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

