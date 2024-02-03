Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 97,237 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 89.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,237 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 186.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after buying an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $58,073,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 29.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,622,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in H&R Block by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 961,159 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,035,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,164,000 after acquiring an additional 602,289 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRB opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

