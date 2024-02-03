Summit Financial LLC Buys 1,046 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE NVO opened at $113.70 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $116.12. The company has a market cap of $510.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.92 and a 200-day moving average of $82.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.