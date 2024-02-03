Summit Financial LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 49,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Corteva by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.30. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

