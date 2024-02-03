Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUI. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,196,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,024,000 after buying an additional 3,668,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $127.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.80. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $162.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 203.28%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

