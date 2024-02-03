Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $129.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SUI. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered Sun Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $127.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.25. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $162.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 203.28%.

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Sun Communities by 102.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 25.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

