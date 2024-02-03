Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Position Increased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,629 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.15% of Sunnova Energy International worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 20.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 634,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 106,819 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 748.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,694,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,614 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth about $6,906,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,240,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 69,539 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

NOVA stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NOVA

Sunnova Energy International Profile

(Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.