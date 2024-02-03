Susquehanna Raises Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $250.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $162.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a negative rating on the stock.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $465.88.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $579.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $339.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.16. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $606.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total value of $4,011,571.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,881 shares of company stock worth $23,441,196 over the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,481,000 after buying an additional 105,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after acquiring an additional 171,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,768 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.