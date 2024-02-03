Susquehanna Trims Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Target Price to $85.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CP. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.1 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

NYSE:CP opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $1,353,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 434.9% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 125,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 180,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.