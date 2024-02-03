Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Sysco Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $81.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Sysco has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.21.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.90%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

