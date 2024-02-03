Taiheiyo Cement (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Stock Price Up 23.9%

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY – Get Free Report) rose 23.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Taiheiyo Cement Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39.

About Taiheiyo Cement

Taiheiyo Cement Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of cement. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Mineral Resources, Environmental Business, Construction Materials, and Others. The Cement segment manufactures cement and ready-mixed concrete. The Mineral Resources segment offers mined aggregates and limestone products.

