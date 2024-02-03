Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40. 646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.
Taisho Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67.
About Taisho Pharmaceutical
Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Taisho Pharmaceutical
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.