Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Tarena International Stock Performance
Tarena International has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87.
About Tarena International
