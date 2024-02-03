Target Healthcare REIT (THRL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON THRL opened at GBX 82 ($1.04) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £508.60 million, a PE ratio of -8,200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.40. Target Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 65.70 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 88.90 ($1.13). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 84.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.67.

UK listed Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL) is an externally managed Real Estate Investment Trust which provides shareholders with an attractive level of income, together with the potential for capital and income growth, from investing in a diversified portfolio of modern, purpose-built care homes. The Group's portfolio at 30 June 2023 comprised 97 assets let to 32 tenants with a total value of £868.7 million.

