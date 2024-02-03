Target Healthcare REIT (THRL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Target Healthcare REIT Price Performance
Shares of LON THRL opened at GBX 82 ($1.04) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £508.60 million, a PE ratio of -8,200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.40. Target Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 65.70 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 88.90 ($1.13). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 84.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.67.
Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Target Healthcare REIT
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Target Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.