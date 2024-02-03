Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.09 and last traded at $29.05. Approximately 118,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 700,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

TARS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $810,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 838,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,988,408.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,106 shares in the company, valued at $16,988,408.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $161,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 830,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,784,743.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,156. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

