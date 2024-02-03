TD Securities Boosts Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$3,900.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$3,450.00 to C$3,900.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSU. Raymond James lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,400.00 to C$3,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,100.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,500.00 to C$3,600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3,625.00.

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at C$3,790.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$2,236.01 and a 52 week high of C$3,805.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3,409.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3,028.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 113.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$29.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$20.26 by C$9.57. The company had revenue of C$2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.92 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 101.8043863 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a $1.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $5.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

