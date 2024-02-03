Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Shares Down 10.5%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Free Report) was down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 8,824 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 3,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
Telecom Italia Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31.
About Telecom Italia
Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.
See Also
