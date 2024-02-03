Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,410.00

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,410 ($17.93) and last traded at GBX 1,426.63 ($18.14), with a volume of 159723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,454 ($18.48).

Telecom Plus Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,644.71, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,536.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,569.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Telecom Plus Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. Telecom Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9,647.06%.

Telecom Plus Company Profile

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

