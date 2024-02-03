Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Territorial Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Territorial Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.71. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Territorial Bancorp by 19,466.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

