Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $315.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $221.86.

Get Tesla alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Down 0.5 %

TSLA opened at $187.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $598.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.90 and a 200-day moving average of $239.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.