Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.90-6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.15-4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.20 billion. Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.900-6.200 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $166.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,179. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $131.19 and a 52-week high of $173.27. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTEK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $197.25.

In other news, insider Roger R. Argus sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total value of $601,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $92,514.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger R. Argus sold 3,670 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total transaction of $601,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,232 shares of company stock worth $5,231,987. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

