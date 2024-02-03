Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,200,000 after purchasing an additional 207,999 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.8 %

Texas Pacific Land stock traded down $11.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,438.14. The company had a trading volume of 19,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,840. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,555.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1,694.15. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $1,266.21 and a 52 week high of $2,009.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.52 by ($0.78). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The firm had revenue of $157.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.84 million. On average, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

