Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $118.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.55.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, December 11th.

TXRH opened at $130.50 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $130.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.03 and its 200-day moving average is $108.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,776,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at $9,776,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,506,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $919,177,000 after purchasing an additional 122,241 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,457,000 after acquiring an additional 208,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,159,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,807,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,694,000 after purchasing an additional 29,506 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

