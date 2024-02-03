TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.79 and a beta of 2.42. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 26,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after buying an additional 33,413 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

