Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (TBVPY) to Issue Dividend of $1.10 on March 14th

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.1042 per share on Thursday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This is a boost from Thai Beverage Public’s previous dividend of $0.35.
Thai Beverage Public Price Performance
Shares of Thai Beverage Public stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. Thai Beverage Public has a fifty-two week low of $39.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average of $41.30.
