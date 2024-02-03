The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $342.75.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $323.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $295.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.45. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The company has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 519,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,093,000 after buying an additional 30,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

