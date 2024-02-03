The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT Raised to $95.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DSGX. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.44.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DSGX

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $88.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.13 and its 200-day moving average is $78.11. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $92.86. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 0.96.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.