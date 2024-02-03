The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $14,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $73,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 0.4 %

THG stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.90. 115,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 139.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.68. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $148.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.86.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 361.71%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

