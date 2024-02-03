The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 287.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
