The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.
Macerich has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.0% per year over the last three years. Macerich has a dividend payout ratio of -377.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Macerich to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.
Macerich Stock Performance
NYSE:MAC opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Macerich has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $16.84.
Institutional Trading of Macerich
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Macerich by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.25.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Macerich
Macerich Company Profile
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Macerich
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.