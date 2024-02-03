The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Macerich has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.0% per year over the last three years. Macerich has a dividend payout ratio of -377.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Macerich to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

NYSE:MAC opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Macerich has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $16.84.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.63 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Macerich by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.25.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

