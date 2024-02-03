The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $815.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $222.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The RMR Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 2,724.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 930.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

