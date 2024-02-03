The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on March 18th

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

The Shyft Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. The Shyft Group has a payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

The Shyft Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. The Shyft Group has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of The Shyft Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1,501.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 548.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on The Shyft Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BTIG Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

