The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Increased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Southern Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $68.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

