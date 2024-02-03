Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.95 to $22.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.1 billion to $43.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.83 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 20.950-22.000 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $551.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $527.22 and its 200 day moving average is $514.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $593.17.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $596.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TMO

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.