Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 15,662 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,662 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.83% of Stewart Information Services worth $9,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 74.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of STC stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $63.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.05.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.44%.

STC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STC

About Stewart Information Services

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.