Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 269,321 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,740 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,675 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,207,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.31. The company has a market capitalization of $203.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

