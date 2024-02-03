Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,558 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 45,962 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,723,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 97.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $379,052,000 after buying an additional 2,711,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.03. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The company has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

